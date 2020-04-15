Vanguard Logo

COVID-19: FG receives medical equipment from UN

The Federal Government has taken delivery of the various medical equipment donated by the UN to aid Nigeria’s efforts at combating coronavirus scourge in the country.

Mr James Odaudu Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Aviation who made this known in a statement issued in Abuja, said the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika took delivery of the equipment on Tuesday at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja.

Sirika took delivery of the equipment on behalf of Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19.

The minister expressed the appreciation of the Nigerian government to the UN and Allied Air Cargo for transporting the equipment free of charge to Abuja.

Sirika said the equipment, which included, among other things, 50 ventilators, will go a long way in boosting the nation’s capacity to contain the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Vanguard

