COVID-19: FG Distributes 3, 000 bags of rice, truck of vegetable oil in Ogun

James Ogunnaike

As the lockdown declared by the federal government continue to take its toll on Nigerians, the federal government on Friday disclosed that it has concluded plans to distribute five trucks of relief items containing 3, 000 bags of 50kg rice and one truck of vegetable oil to vulnerable in Ogun State.

This is in addition to quite a several other trucks containing over 100 tons of maize, sorghum and gari meant to be distributed to the people in the state in compliance with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on ameliorating the sufferings of the people of the state during the lockdown period.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadiya Farouk stated this yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital while addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun.

Speaking with newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Governor Abiodun, the Minister explained that “she was in Ogun state to solidarize and deliver President Muhammadu Buhari’s goodwill message to the state, discuss the safety net for the poor and vulnerable as well as discuss the progress of enrollment for beneficiaries under the Conditional Cash Transfer programme of the federal government”.

She said, “I am here as a special representative of President Muhammed Buhari to bring goodwill message, the message of solidarity to the government and good people of Ogun state based on COVID-19 pandemic.

“To discuss with the governor, how we are going to work on the safety net for the vulnerable people in the country, especially in Ogun state.

“And lastly, I have come with some relief items for the government of Ogun state to support what they are doing as a palliative to the vulnerable and poor people.

“I have also come to ascertain the progress so far for the enrolment on the registration for beneficiaries under the Conditional Cash Transfer. These are issues that brought me to Ogun state”.

Speaking on the conditional cash transfer documents that ate going viral on social media, the minister said, “definitely, such documents are not coming from my office.

“The President has pronounced the lockdown of three affected areas; two states and FCT and all the palliative measures were taken to cushion the effects of this COVID-19 which Ogun state is included.

“I am not aware of such documents. I can assure you that the Federal Government is doing everything possible to see that it supports the state government in delivering these palliatives to the vulnerable and poor citizens.

“What we have on the ground so far, note that there is a Presidential Taskforce of which the ministry is part of. And in that task force, we have committees such as Transport and Logistics with one of the agencies under the ministry (Security).

“And these committees are working with other relevant agencies to distribute food reliefs that are also approved by Mr President fro. The general grain reserves.

“My team from the ministry is already in the state and we are going to work with Ogun state government to handle these issues.

“They are coming in quite a several trucks to say in precisely, they are over 100 tons of maize, sorghum and gari. What I have brought with me now is another food item is rice and that is coming in five trucks of 59kg of rice and one truck of vegetable oil that we have brought to the government of Ogun state.

Vanguard

