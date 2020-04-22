COVID-19: Fear grips Sokoto, as state investigates index case

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nasiru Suleiman, Sokoto

Members of the Sokoto state Response team against COVID-19 are faced with a doubting task of unravelling how the index case in the state contacted the virus.

Addressing newsmen in Sokoto, chairman of the Response team and Sokoto state commissioner for health Dr. Mohammed Ali Iname said the victims claimed he has no travel history to any endemic region of COVID-19 in the last four weeks.

He said “we are still also investigating how this index case has been infected because according to the preliminary report from doctors that have been treating him, he did not have any travel history in the last four weeks.

According to him, unless the team investigate and find the source where the index case contacts the virus, the team will be left to assume there is community transmission of the virus in the state.

” So we are trying to make sure that we will be able to unravel and investigate the main source where he got infected otherwise what this indicates is that there is a community transmission of this disease in the state, but before we conclude on that, we need to come out with detail investigation on how we think he has been infected.

He said the full history of the index case is very important to the all residents in the state as it will be a pointer to the particular place the index case get infected and this he said will be very central to the strategy to contain the virus in the state.

Iname said as part of the strategy to fight the virus in the state a method of communication and information management will be adopted by establishing an information centre to enable the team get information from the general public and respond to it promptly.

He maintained that the closure of the interstate entry routes is still in force as well as the usage of National Youth Service Corp camp as the state quarantine centre.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: