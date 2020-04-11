Covid-19: FCT discharges four more patients, urges Prayers at Easter

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Four people have again been discharged from the Covid-19 isolation and treatment centre in the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja. This brings to 11 the number of patients discharged so far.

This was announced by the FCT Ministerial Expert Advisory Committee on Covid-19 headed by a former FCT Minister, Dr Aliyu Umar Modibbo.

FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello had last week announced the discharge of the first set of patients who were seven in number.

Meanwhile, Bello has urged Christians in the Territory to use the occasion of the celebration of Easter to pray fervently for the end of the COVID 19 pandemic which has so far claimed thousands of lives across the world.

The Minister in an Easter Message to Residents signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, said history has shown that when people turn to God in true supplication, in times of distress, the Almighty indeed answers prayers.

According to him, Easter, as one of the holiest celebrations for Christians provides a great opportunity to pray to God to heal the sick and prevent a further spread of the disease across the Territory.

Malam Bello equally encouraged residents to use the Easter celebrations to imbibe the spirit of unity which the FCT symbolizes.

He said; “I urge you to use this season to reflect on the significance of the FCT as the Centre of Unity of our country. This is the season to show true neighbourliness and reach out to the needy and the less privileged who have been impacted negatively by COVID 19”.

He continued “the disease is such that it does not discriminate between the haves and the haves not and is no respecter of age or religious beliefs. We must, therefore, come together as communities to fight it together”.

Malam Bello also advised residents to follow all the health protocols of constant handwashing, use of alcohol based sanitizer, and observing social distancing.

He said, “the best way to beat this disease is not to contract it. This is one time where prevention is most certainly better than cure. You must therefore be disciplined and maintain personal hygiene by observing to the letter, prevention protocols of constant hand washing, use of alcoho- based sanitizers and observance of social distancing”.

The Minister also asked residents to observe the stay-at-home directives of the government saying that it was the one way to curtail the spread of the virus and allow for contact tracing by the health authorities.

