COVID-19: FBN Insurance donates ambulance to Lagos govt

By Rosemary Onuoha

FBN Insurance and its subsidiary, FBN General Insurance, have donated an ambulance to the Lagos State Government as well as food items to the needy in Lagos communities.

FBN Insurance said donation of the ambulance was part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and contribution towards flattening the curve of the health hazard caused by the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in Nigeria.

While presenting the ambulance to the Lagos State Government, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FBN Insurance, Mr. Valentine Ojumah, explained that the gesture was to support the State Government’s effort in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He further stated that both companies, in collaboration with the other insurance companies, had put together resources to provide an insurance cover for medical personnel who are in the frontline of the fight against the virus.

Receiving the ambulance on behalf of the state government, the wife of the Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu alongside the Lagos State Chief of Staff, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, applauded FBN Insurance for the donation and assured them that the Lagos State Government would put the ambulance to adequate use to serve the purpose.

Dr. Sanwo-Olu said the donation would also help the state government in the management of other health-related issues.

The Managing Director of FBN General Insurance, a subsidiary of FBN Insurance, Mr. Bode Opadokun, used the occasion to urge Nigerians to adhere strictly to the precautionary measures as stipulated by the medical practitioners to flatten the curve of the virus.

In a related development, over the weekend, the firm provided food items (rice, beans among others) to 6,000 Lagosians in Ajegunle, Iwaya and Agege areas of the state.

