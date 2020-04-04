Kindly Share This Story:

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has set up a 47-member panel of eminent citizens of the state, including three former governors, to help mobilise resources to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Panel which is officially known as Ekiti State COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee has the former Minister of Health and Chairman, Juli Pharmacy, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi as Chairman.

The Founder/Chancellor of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola will serve as the Grand Patron, while three former governors of the state were named as Patrons.

The three former governors to serve as Patrons are Otunba Niyi Adebayo, Chief Segun Oni and Chief Ayodele Fayose.

The Committee has as members captains of industry, distinguished private sector players, renowned professionals and prominent members of Ekiti in the Diaspora.

The list include Chairman, Standard Chartered Bank, Sir Remi Omotoso; former Chairman United African Company (UAC), Mr. Ayo Ajayi; Principal Partner, Aluko and Oyebode & Co, Mr. Gbenga Oyebode; CEO of Ecobank International, Mr. Ade Ayeyemi; Chairman, Boyage Oil and Gas, Otunba Olutoye Ariyo; President, Nigeria-American Chamber of Commerce, Otunba Toyin Akomolafe; a former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) and Senator Ayo Arise..

Others include renowned Oncologist and Director, Global Medicine, University of Chicago, USA, Prof Funmi Falusi-Olopade; Vice President, International Affairs, Kings’ College, London, Prof Funmi Olonisakin; former Executive Secretary, NHIS, Dr Femi Thomas; Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN); Managing Director, Luk Oil Nigeria Ltd, Mr Kunle Gidado, CEO Agro Innovate, Mrs Foluso Olaniyan and former NBA National Secretary, Mr Dele Adesina (SAN).

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Development Partnerships, Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, is the secretary to the committee.

According to a release by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon Biodun Oyebanji, the committee’s mandate among others, is to mobilise and advise on funds and project management, direct funding campaigns for the Covid-19 response.

He said the state government would do everything humanly possible to contain the spread of the covid-19 pandemic in the state, while assuring the citizens of the Dr Fayemi-led administration’s commitment to accountability and transparency in the management of resources mobilised.

