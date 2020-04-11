Kindly Share This Story:

Executive Assistance to the Delta State Governor on Youths Development, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi, has described youths as catalyst that will ensure the effective implementation of the lock-down order by the Delta State government to check the spread of Covid-19.

Ezechi in a telephone chat, said, youths as active population of the country are determining factor to the successful implementation of the lock-down.

According to him, Covid-19 has proven not to be respected of age, religious affiliation or ethnic nationality and the youths should encourage government to succeed by ensuring lock-down.

“This is the time for us to be realistic.

“Our Governor as a Medical Doctor and one who is passionate about our welfare as a people has ordered stay at home in the best interest of all.

“Youths are the vehicle for the stay at home order to be effective; it is the youths who will mount road blocks to implement the stay at home order and the youths too are the ones that will ride Okada, Taxis and also, flout the order but, this is the time for youths to adhere strictly to the orders of the government.

“It is in the interest of all of us to sit at home; when we are at home for 14 days, coronavirus will not move and those who have been infected will be identified and treated.

“Covid-19 according to our Governor, Senator (Dr.) Ifeanyi Okowa is not a death sentence; early detection is important and ensuring that the sit-at-home order is obeyed is very crucial to curb its spread.

“It is unfortunate that due to carelessness, the disease has found its way into our state and the challenge now is for us to collectively stop the spread.

“I use the word, carelessness, because, our Governor instituted the lock-down early enough as a proactive person, but, due to the fact that it was not obeyed rigidly, the case is now in Delta.

“As an individual, I am appealing to the youths in particular to help in stopping the spread of Covid-19; as youths, we can do it if we are determined because, it is we, the youths that engages in social gathering, not adults.

“We should play safe, avoid social gathering, maintain social distancing, wash our hands regularly and adhere to the sit-at-home order and Covid-19 will become a thing of the past without us becoming victims,” Hon. Ezechi said.

Vanguard

