COVID-19: Ex-CBN Director harps on social welfare to check poverty

Dr. Titus Okunrounmu, former Director of Budget at Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has advised the Federal Government to intensify the provision of social welfare for Nigerians so as to reverse the poverty rate in the country.

Okunrounmu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun, on Wednesday.

He noted that there was an unemployment crisis that had increased the poverty rate in the country even before the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The country needs social welfare that will take care of poor people and also bring Nigerians out of poverty,” he said.

Okunrounmu said that there are social welfare packages to take care of unemployed people in developed countries.

The former CBN director explained that many able-bodied men and women who were willing to work were without jobs in the country.

Okunrounmu also urged the federal government to put in place effective policy response that would address post COVID-19 challenges in the country.

