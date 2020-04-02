COVID-19: Ereyitomi knocks soldiers over maltreatment of Warri indigenes, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Jeremiah Urowayino

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi has berated some men of the Nigerian Army over the maltreatment, torture and human rights violations of people of his constituency, especially Warri indigenes and others in their efforts to enforce the lock-down directives of the state government.

Speaking to Vanguard on telephone on Thursday Chief Ereyitomi said: ”My attention has been drawn to various human rights violations in form of torture, degrading and inhuman treatment meted out to citizens of Warri Federal Constituency by men of Nigerian Army in a bid to enforce the laudable directives of the state government against the spread of COVID-19 virus, the latest of such inhuman acts being the gruesome murder of one Mr. Joseph Pessu, along Val Arenyeka Street, Ugbuwangue this morning (yesterday), which led to civil unrest and violent protest from youths and people from the community.

READ ALSO;PFA Chief refuses to consider wage cuts for footballers

”May I quickly state that I unequivocally condemn the actions of the men of the Nigerian Army who carried out this barbaric act, as I believe they should have shown restraint, in enforcing the sit-at-home order, more so, that we are not at war against ourselves but against the dreadful pandemic. I know for a fact that these barbaric and unlawful acts do not form part of the rules of engagement for enforcing the state government’s directive. We cannot afford to add military brutality to the lot we have on our plate presently.

”I, however, call on the good people of Warri Federal Constituency to remain peaceful, law-abiding and obey the directives of the state governor to remain indoors and safe, in a bid to conquer the dreaded virus.

”I have contacted the appropriate authorities and they have promised to cause an investigation of the unfortunate incident to bring the perpetrators to justice. I commiserate with the Pessu family, the people of Ugbuwangue and pray that the Holy Spirit who is the great comforter, comforts you in this trying times. Be rest assured that in my capacity as representative of Warri Federal Constituency, I will pursue this case to a logical conclusion.”

”Once again, I urge you all to remain peaceful and law-abiding, while staying safe within the context of our homes. I pray that in no distant time, we as a people and the world at large will conquer this COVID-19 and become better and stronger for it. God bless us all. Amen.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: