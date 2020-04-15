COVID-19: Enugu Radio School kicks off for primary and secondary students

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU State government in response to the Coronavirus pandemic, which led to the closure of schools, has commenced Radio School to ensure that school children, especially those in examination classes remain in the study while at homes.

The Enugu Radio School is a broadcast tutorial programme that teaches secondary school students and primary school pupils various subjects in line with their academic curriculum.

Making the disclosure, exclusively to Vanguard, the state commissioner for Education, Prof Uche Eze said that Radio school will help to ensure that the children don’t lose out while they stayed at homes, but remain focused on studies.

The programme which kicked-off on Tuesday runs from 5 to 6 pm from Mondays to Friday for secondary school classes; while the primary school classes take the air from 11 am 12 noon in two government-owned radio stations in the state.

Eze said that “Government approved the Radio School so that we continue to prepare these children, the examination classes, for Junior WEAC that we call Basic Education and those preparing for WEAC and NECO.”

He noted that even though WEAC suspended its examinations, NECO has not shifted its own time table, which necessitated that the students are kept ready.

He stressed that the Enugu Radio school was not just for public school students and pupils, but also for all the private and missionary schools.

The commissioner stated that the Post Primary Schools Management Board; the State Basic Education Board; the Science, Vocational and Technical Schools Management Board were all involved in implementation of the Programme.

“From the conversations I have had, it appears that people are happy for the programme. I listened to the programme yesterday (Tuesday) and the teacher dealt with formal letter writing and it was very interesting.

“Some people called and said it’s a good idea and it features interactive sessions with question and answer segments,” Eze said.

He said that parents were contacted via text messages to inform them about the programme; just as town criers and traditional institutions were also used to sensitize the public about commencement of the Radio School.

“I want parents to know that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi designed the package to keep their children busy and we expect parents to encourage the children to tune in, listen, take notes and ask questions. The teachers are special, dedicated and ready to clarify issues and it’s open to every child in Enugu state,” Eze urged parents.

