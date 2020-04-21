Breaking News
COVID-19: Enugu govt investigates travel history of confirmed Jigawa case

The Enugu State government on Tuesday said it had begun an investigation into the confirmed COVID-19 patient in Jigawa State of having a travel history to the state.

Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, said this in a statement in Enugu.

“The report of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Jigawa State, with alleged travel history to Enugu State, is currently being investigated,’’ he said.

He said if the allegation was found to be true, the state would begin the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stipulated protocols.

He said the protocols would involve contact tracing as well as appealing or forcing them to start self-isolation and close medical monitoring.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enugu State Ministry of Health on April 15 and April 16 discharged its two index COVID-19 patients, who were husband and wife with a recent history of oversea travel.

The State currently has no COVID-19 patient.

vanguard

