COVID-19: Enugu CP enjoins residents to be vigilant

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu state, Mr Ahmad Abdurrahman, has enjoined residents of the state to be vigilant to notice any suspicious person(s) and object(s) lurking within their neighbourhood.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Daniel Ndukwe, said in a statement in Enugu on Saturday that the commissioner’s warning had become necessary in this stay-at-home period necessitated by the Coronavirus pandemic.

It said that the Command’s hotlines/emergency numbers: 08032003702, 08075390882 and 080866712020 were always available for complaints, enquiries or suggestions.

`”`Residents can also reach the Command’s electronic mail, which is contact042ppro@gmail.com,’’ the statement said.

It said that the commissioner urged law-abiding citizens of the state to report criminals and acts of criminality to the nearest police or police personnel to nip crime in the bud.

“”The commissioner reaffirms the Command’s commitment to make life unbearable for unrepentant criminal elements in the state, especially in these trying times of the COVID-19 scourge.

“”To this end, the commissioner charges all officers in the Command to remain resolute and redouble their efforts in ensuring that the state remains peaceful and crime-free even in the face of the ravaging virus,’’ it added.

