Breaking News
Translate

COVID-19: El-Rufa’i says still in Isolation, not been discharged

On 5:00 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

…Debunks reports that he is ok

COVID-19: El-Rufa’i says still in Isolation, not been discharged

By Ibrahim Hassan

Governor Nasiru Ahmed El-Rufa’i of Kaduna state has debunked insinuations that he was free of the covid-19 infection.

The governor, on his twitter handle, said he had not been cleared of Covid-19.

Some residents along Kawo Road near the old Kawo market in Kaduna had earlier alleged that they sighted someone like El-Rufa’i in the area, near his late uncle’s house indicating that the governor’ was okay.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Kaduna discharges one patient from IDC

However,the governor in his tweet said “earlier Wednesday 10am-2pm, I took few hours during isolation to chair a virtual meeting of the State Executive Council.”

“I haven’t been cleared of Covid-19 yet & will personally announce when confirmed negative. Ignore all fake news even if you like it.-@elrufaiKADUNA UPDATE: I am grateful to our team ably led by the Deputy Governor for keeping the Goverment going without me. ”

“I am super proud of all our Commissioners, SSG, Senior aides, Advisers, Assistants, security agency and other government officials for a job well done,” he said.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!