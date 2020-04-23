COVID-19: El-Rufai makes wearing of face mask compulsory in Kaduna

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, yesterday announced that he had recovered from coronavirus. This came as the governor issued an amendment to the Quarantine Regulations requiring everyone in the state to wear a face mask when going out of the home or workplace.

The governor, who disclosed his full recovery on his Facebook page, among others, said: “I am delighted to report today (Wednesday), that after nearly four weeks of observing a strict medical regime, I have now received the all-clear after two consecutive negative test results. I thank Almighty Allah for His grace and mercy. I also acknowledge with gratitude the massive outpouring of sympathy, prayers and public support that followed the disclosure of the infection.

“My family not only went through the trauma of potentially losing a member, but also the risk of being infected as well. The entire family has been supportive as usual, while my many friends and colleagues from all over the world have sent their prayers and best wishes. I wish to thank the diligent medical personnel of our Ministry of Health and the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital who managed my case for their dedicated and professional care.

”It was cheering to see the determined efforts of our Covid-19 Task Force chaired by the Deputy Governor, the officials of our Ministry of Health ably led by the Commissioner and our security/enforcement agencies, to manage and contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

READ ALSO:

”I wish to acknowledge our Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, for her reassuring leadership of our team in my absence. In this trying period, our senior officials have demonstrated admirable commitment and the flexibility to provide governance in circumstances that are so different from the old normal.

”I have issued another amendment to the Quarantine Regulations requiring everyone in the state to wear a face mask when going out of the home or workplace for any reason.

”The State Government is going to make these masks available free to the poor and vulnerable groups, and encourage everyone that can afford it to get their neighborhood tailor to sew cloth masks for their use. This will help protect them, their loved ones and everyone else from the spread of this disease.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: