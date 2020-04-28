COVID 19: Ekiti Health workers seek establishment of more  isolation centers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado Ekiti

As part of the efforts to win the war against Coronavirus spread in Ekiti State, Coalition of Health Professional Associations and unions have called for the immediate establishment of more centres at the Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti and the Federal Teaching Hospital, Ido Ekiti.

This is contained in a statement by the Chairman, Nigerian Medical Association, Ekiti chapter, Dr. Tunji Omotayo, on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the upsurge in the number of active cases at the 10-bed isolation centre was terrifying hence the need to decentralize the centers for effective service delivery.

The workers who expressed concern over the increasing spread of the pandemic and its backlash on medical workers said: “We salute the government for upgrading the facilities at the State Isolation Centre, urgent efforts are needed to provide additional isolation Centres in the tertiary health institutions in the state.

“Owing to the availability of specialist cadre practitioners, emergency and the intensive care units of these tertiary hospitals must function at full capacity at this time”.

The health practitioners appealed to Governor Kayode Fayemi, to domesticate the agreements reached by their colleagues with the federal government on payment of new hazard allowance and insurance cover for medical workers, to serve as a morale booster at this precarious time.

“Payment of outstanding salaries at this time would also restore faith and confidence in the system” while the provision of appropriate preventive equipment in the management of COVID-19 cases is non-negotiable.

Omotayo appealed to security agencies enforcing the lockdown directive to always allow his members, whose families reside in neighbouring states to visit them without molestation.

” We have received complaints of harassment while transiting the state boundary axis. We request that they are granted passage on presentation of valid identifications.

“As the novel disease festers, healthcare professionals in general and Doctors, in particular, have not been exempt Ed and the enormity of the scourge has dawned on us”.

