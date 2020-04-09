COVID -19: Ekiti APC lauds Fayemi’s palliative measures

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has lauded Governor Kayode Fayemi over the palliative measures put together for the citizens to combat the effects of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The party spokesman, Mr. Ade Ajayi highlighted the measures to include, the 47 member panel which is officially known as EKITI COVIC 19 response resource mobilization, cash transfer under the household uplifting program and distribution of food and stimulus packages to 20,000 people of Ekiti indigent citizens.

According to Ade Ajayi, “the Governor is not biased in the selection and setting up of a 47 member of eminent citizens of the state to combat the COVIC 19 coronavirus ravaging the world”.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday, Ajayi described Governor Fayemi as a brilliant and responsible leader, who values the health of Ekiti people.

He said the committee was mandated to mobilize and advise on funds and project management, direct funding campaigns for the COVIC 19 response.

He expressed happiness about the readiness of the governor Fayemi led Administration to curtail the spread of the COVIC 19 pandemic in the state, assuring the Governor’s commitment to accountability and transparency in the management of resources mobilised.

He added that the conditional transfer to 5,000 indigent citizens under the household uplifting programs whose beneficiaries were drawn from the 16 local government areas across the state, will go a long way in ameliorating the suffering of the people.

He further added that, the gesture would enable them embark on small scale businesses and enhance their financial status.

On the food bank, Ajayi said the variety of food stuffs like: rice,beans,indomine, gari among others where distributed to the sixteen local government areas of the state without any party affiliations.

He said the gesture would make the aged, widows and other vulnerable live happily, adding that re introduction of the social security scheme would complement the social safety nets and palliative being offered by the federal government.

