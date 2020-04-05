COVID-19: EKEDC extends support of relief materials, food items to Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ediri Ejoh

In a bid to extend its hand to Nigerians as Coronavirus virus bites hard on livelihood and the economy, the management of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc, EKEDC, has donated some relief materials as well as food items.

The items were donated by the Managing Director, EKEDC, Engr Adeoye Fadeyibi on behalf of the Board of EKEDC to the Lagos State Government.

The scheme was tagged ‘Looking out For The Low-Income Earners and Less Privileged Among us’.

He stated that “I’ll start by thanking the Lagos State Government under the able leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for their commendable and rapid response in handling the COVID-19 situation. Friday 3rd April 2020 marks Day 37 since Lagos state’s (and Nigeria’s) index case was discovered and clearly this Team has not let up since.

“”Little or no provision is being made for the welfare of the lower-earning classes and so many people are suffering. A lot of people no longer have a viable source of income. They have tried borrowing, begging and may now resort to stealing.”

“Again, this brings the Lagos State Government and our Company on the same page as we look to support the Government’s ongoing efforts and campaigns which provide palliatives and support to those who are most in need of it during these uncertain and difficult times.

“Our Company’s corporate strategies include looking out for these low-income earners and the less privileged amongst our esteemed customers and the general public. It is why we are constantly engaged in CSR activities through which we give back to the community.

“We have ensured that these activities and projects are humanitarian in nature and are also designed as a means of self-sustenance because we believe that as the society grows, it creates a ripple effect that also enables the Company, to keep growing.”

He explained that the management of EKEDC will not stand aside and watch, as this virus(COVID-19) ravages Lagos state and threatens fellow citizens and way of life.

“This is why our Board and Management has approved a budget of 150 Million Naira towards assisting the government during this crisis.

The approved budget will be used to provide relief items for the low income earners/less privileged and invest towards infrastructure to deliver consistent electricity to isolation centers within our coverage area. We hope this will encourage others to pitch in and assist the Government in containing and permanently eradicating this pandemic.”

He added that, “Driving here, I saw that most of the markets, grocery stores, supermarkets, pharmacies, gadget stores and so on are closed down. The Federal Government has ordered a mandatory lockdown to contain the pandemic and curb the spread of the virus.

“All we have to do is stock up and stay at home. This of course comes with a number of concerns which brings us on the same page with the Lagos state government: What happens to the indigent population of our state? How do we care for the low income earners and less priveledged amongst us?

“I’m talking about those who can’t afford three square meals on a regular basis. So for them, stocking up for the period is not really a practical option. This question has been on my mind since I heard the announcement.

“One of the many anonymous posts flowing across social media captured these concerns quite well. It stated and I’ll paraphrase a bit. A large majority of individuals who earn a living from their daily activities have been having a hard time and now as the economy is slowing down, the statewide lockdown.

“I utilise this opportunity to state that we are also open to welcoming back those that left our network and wish to return to our network.

“I urge the Private sector to support the government by lending a helping hand to our communities in this ‘hour of need.’

“Our communities need our support and partnership now more than ever, and we urge *other corporate leaders and entities to always remember that we have to look out for our citizenry as a whole and in particular, the low-income earners and less privileged amongst us.

“We thank you once again Mr. Governor and your Team and ask you to please continue the good work.”

