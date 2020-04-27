Covid-19: Don’t give APC govt another loan, activist cautions IMF, others

Kindly Share This Story:

…Urges private individuals to donate directly to Nigerians

A political activist and former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has cautioned the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other international organisations to be cautious in granting another loan to the current All Progressives Congress (APC) government for the fight against Covid-19.

The Nigerian government is asking for $3.4billion loan to fight COVID-19.

But Timi Frank said IMF must ask the current regime how previous loans taken from China and several other sources were used. The former APC spokesman said if the loan is approved, it would be the largest in the continent.

The political activist, in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday, said despite all the previous loans taken in the last five years of Buhari administration, “Nigeria is still referred to as the poverty capital of the world.”

Frank said: “The APC government has negatively given another name to governance in Nigeria and it is now government of loan. The IMF must demand to see the roads, the healthcare facilities and all the infrastructures, previous loans were used for.”

The Bayelsa-born activist said if such a huge amount of money is given to the current regime, it will be mismanaged.

“I hereby advise the IMF and other organisations to be cautious. The proposed $3.4billion loan for Nigeria to fight COVID-19 is questionable. The APC government has collected several loans from China and World Bank, but it is yet to be felt by Nigerians.

“The proposed loan will go the same way others have gone in the past under this administration. The loan will not be used to tackle COVID-19. They will build no hospitals, or buy any medical equipment,” Frank warned.

The activist said virus such as corruption, hunger, poverty, nepotism, and wickedness kills Nigerians more than COVID-19 daily.

Frank called on wealthy Nigerians to donate directly to the citizens instead of donating to the federal government.

“I hereby appeal to the private sectors and businessmen to quit donating relief funds to the Nigerian government, instead they should donate directly to Nigerians through their BVN so that this money can get to Nigerians directly.”

VANGUARD

