Covid-19: Don’t despair, we ’ll overcome, Reps Dep. Minority leader reassures Nigerians at Easter

…says the disease has buttressed our common humanity

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Toby Okechukwu has urged Nigerians not to despair, assuring that the nation would ultimately overcome her challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.

Okechukwu stressed that just as Christ rose on Easter morning despite suffering crucifixion on Good Friday, the nation too would emerge stronger from her present challenges.

Making the submission in his personal Easter message to Nigerians, the lawmaker urged Nigerians to join hands to defeat their common enemies by whatever forms or names they manifest.

“The indiscriminate devastation of humanity by this invisible enemy, COVID-19, which does not discriminate between the rich and poor, between man and woman, between Christians and Moslems, and between tribes, buttresses our common humanity.

“With the coming together of Nigerians to fight this scourge, I am supremely confident of our capacity to overcome not only the COVID-19 Disease, but also other challenges such as insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping threatening our nation”, he said.

The lawmaker also called on Nigerians to seize the opportunity of Easter to pray for divine intervention in the affairs of the nation, especially in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Importantly, let us commit the health workers, who are at the frontline, entrusted with the responsibility of the war against the pandemic, that God may continue to protect them and that they may continue to serve with the fear of God, mindful of the reasons for their commission”, he added.

Okechukwu wished Nigerians a beautiful Easter, urging them to celebrate by the World Health Organisation and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control guidelines.

Vanguard

