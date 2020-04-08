COVID-19: Doctor calls good working condition for caregivers

Kindly Share This Story:

A Family Physician Consultant, Dr Fafiolu Akinbode, on Wednesday called for good working condition as a way of motivating caregivers in the prevention and containment of COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Akinbode told the Newsmen in Lagos that the basic needs of health personnel were paramount in the fight against the pandemic.

“The global health wellbeing is a collective responsibility of all, situation like this threaten our existence as human on health.

“Health workers in the country should be well motivated with good working condition and environment because this is very critical.

“Provision of medical equipment and basic needs of caregivers are also essential to address the issue of brain drain in the sector,” he said.

According to the physician, the nation’s budgetary allocation to the health sector should be increased to improve healthcare system.

“The only way the government can strengthen both the primary and secondary healthcare system is through a yearly budget increase in the sector.

“Healthcare insurance should also work at both the state and federal levels, while contributions from the private bodies will complement government efforts in the sector,” he said.

The consultant, who work at the Alimosho General Hospital, Lagos, said that the war against COVID-19 would be won only through a concerted global effort.

“This year World Health Day was marred by COVID-19 and this shows that the world is a global village.

“This pandemic is a litmus test for the whole world and this has shown that even the so called world powers are not as wealthy as they thought.

“So, we must arise as a world to fight and safe this situation before it gets out of hand.

“Back home, we should not forget that diseases such as Malaria, HIV, Hepatitis, Cardiovascular diseases and others are still prevalent in the country,” Akinbode said.

