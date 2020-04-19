Covid-19: Diamond Estate gives out relief materials to over 400 families

Kindly Share This Story:

The executive members of Diamond Estate Residents Association, situated in Satellite town Lagos, has joined other well-meaning Nigerians in reaching out to their community as part of efforts to cushion the effect of Coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown announced by the government.

The association distributed food items, which include rice, garri, tomatoes and other condiments to not less than 400 households living within the estate, to support the families through the remaining period of the lockdown.

Mr. Uche Nwili, the estate chairman, who led other executive members to distribute the foodstuff, said the association decided to share the relief materials to alleviate the financial stress the lockdown has caused the people and to encourage them to stay at home and stay safe pending the time the government would lift the lockdown on movement.

“We have been hearing that the government is sharing relief materials but they have not remembered Diamond Estate yet. They may still be planning to come, but we have not received anything either from the federal or state government and that is why we decided to gather foodstuffs and share to the residents to give everyone a sense of belonging and strength to continue to move on,” he said.

“It is a show of love considering the fact that, today, we know what we are into in this country and the world at large. The Covid-19 pandemic has dislocated the world both economically and socially, but we strongly believe that it will soon come to an end with the efforts the government is making.

“So, what we doing today, in our usual practice, is to show love to the residents and to encourage them to stay at home and stay safe until the government lifts the lockdown. I know that this is the fourth week of the lockdown and it has eaten into people’s finances. So, the Exco of this estate deemed it fit to share this palliative and we helped more than 400 families,” Nwili added.

He thanked the ‘key stakeholders’ in the estate whom, he said, supported the association with part of the funding to execute the project.

