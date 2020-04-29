COVID -19: Delta Seventh case died before his result came out

Kindly Share This Story:



By Festus Ahon – Asaba By Festus Ahon – Asaba

The seventh case of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in Delta State, died 25th of April before his test result was released.

The case, a reliable source told Vanguard, had presented himself for treatment at the Warri isolation centre but was asked to come home after his sample was collected.

Recall that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Tuesday night, confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in Delta, bringing the total number of cases in the State to seven.

The source said deceased was at the isolation centre in Warri Central Hospital where his sample was taken but was asked to go home against the rules after NCDC officials collected his sample against the rules.

The source said the State Taskforce on COVID-19 contacted the family of the deceased, yesterday (Wednesday) upon receipt of the result which, according to them, came out positive, but they were told that the case was dead.

The source who pleaded anonymity, said the patient died since April 25th at home.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: