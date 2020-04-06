COVID-19: Delta moves to cushion effect of lockdown, set up food bank

Kindly Share This Story:

…political appointees to forfeit one month subvention

By Festus Ahon

DELTA State Government, yesterday said it has established food bank to alleviate the suffering of the people resulting from the lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus to the state.

Briefing newsmen after an enlarged meeting of the central committee on management and Containment of the Coronavirus pandemic in Delta, presided over by the Chairman and Governor of the State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, in Asaba, the State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu said all political appointees in the state would forfeit their one month subvention to their offices as a contribution to the funds to provide palliatives to the people.

Aniagwu said committees are also to be set up at the State, local government, ward and unit levels to ensure that the food items get to all, especially the vulnerable in the society.

He said, “about six days ago, the effective lockdown was initiated in our State to check the spread of Covid-19 and at an enlarged meeting of the committee presided by the Chairman, who is our Governor, Deltans were praised for the level of compliance and understanding that the lockdown was the best option to check the spread of the virus.

“Deltans were urged to continue with the cooperation as there is no single cause of the disease in the state, and we thank God and pray that there is no incident.

“The situation calls for a lot of sacrifice and Deltans were commended for their sacrifice and the patience, and as a way to cushion the effects of the lockdown, a food bank has been set up and committees will be set up at the local government, ward and unit levels to ensure that the food gets to everybody.

“All political appointees in the State will also, sacrifice one month subvention as part of their contributions to ameliorating the effects of the virus.”

The State Commissioner Bureau for Special Duties, Mr Mofe Pirah, however, said the state government was not going to give cash to the people, adding that; “what every home needs now is food and we have been receiving food items and different donations from individuals and corporate organisations at our food bank in Ibusa.

“Food will get to the needy, people who cannot make a purchase, but we should be patient and know that the lockdown will soon come to an end”.

Also, the Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria, ALGON, Mr Contantine Ikpokpo who also spoke, said the lockdown was to help contain the spread of the virus in the State.

Ikpokpo said: “We still have some pockets of people who wander out of their homes during this lockdown; although our Governor has never advocated for the use of force, we appeal to all Deltans to obey instructions.

“We are expanding the market hours to between 8 a.m. and 2 pm, same is applicable to petrol stations because our Governor is concerned about the welfare of Deltans and he is working to ensure that in spite of the fact that the situation was not caused by anybody, the effects will not be so much.

“People at the border towns of Alifekede, Mbiri, Ologbo and Idumuje Ugboko should be vigilant so that visitors will not come through there and put all of us at risk.

“Deltans should be vigilant and report any person who enters the country recently and any case of extortion should be reported immediately because the government is very proactive and citizens have a lot of roles to play for us to be safe”.

