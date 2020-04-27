COVID-19: Delta Imam wanted for flouting lockdown denies hiding from Police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI – THE Imam of Ekakpamre Mosque in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State, Mohammed Okotie, who was alleged to have violated the lockdown order in the state by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has denied being on the run.

The Imam was alleged to have incited hundreds of Muslim faithful and attempted to attack the Divisional Police Officer, DPO of Otu-Jeremi police station, CSP N. Uzorchukwu who came to the mosque to arrest him last Friday.

The state commissioner of police, Hafiz Inuwa, who ordered the arrest of the Imam, also directed his men to fish out worshippers who attended last Friday’s Jumat service in the mosque.

Speaking to Vanguard Monday, he said: “Owing to the situation on ground, I only travelled out of town for a while and continued with my prayers of which you know we are currently fasting.

“The DPO actually told me that the Area Commander wanted to see me before I travelled, but I will go and see him when I return.”

