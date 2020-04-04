COVID-19 death: LUTH begins trace, follow-up of contacts

Kindly Share This Story:

As LASG describes incident as unfortunate

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH has began tracing and follow-up of staff of the hospital who managed the COVID-19 patient that died Friday in the hospital.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has described the incident as unfortunate.

In a press statement made available to Vanguard and signed by LUTH’s Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, Professor Wasiu Adeyemo on behalf of the Chief Medical Director, Prof Chris Bode, the hospital said the Department of Community Medicine has moved swiftly to trace, follow-up and assist gallant staff who managed the patient.

The LUTH Management further implored all their staff to continue observing strict standard protocols while handling all patients as medical personnel are especially at increased risk from such undisclosed exposure.

Giving details about the incident in the statement, they said: “A man was brought unconscious to LUTH Emergency late in the evening of Thursday 02/04/2020 by his friend and although they denied any history of recent travel, his presentation strongly suggested Covid-19.

“He was handled professionally by the Infectious Diseases Consultant and his team without unduly exposing LUTH Staff to danger. He died a few hours later.

“Further investigations later revealed he had earlier performed a test at Yaba soon after he traveled back into Nigeria from Holland and the test was positive. He was a known Diabetic Hypertensive patient. He had also had a kidney transplant for chronic kidney disease and was on immuno-suppressant drugs.

“The corpse has since been handed over to the appropriate Unit of the Lagos State Ministry of Health for safe burial according to international best practices.”

The statement further added that all efforts are being made to ensure the availability of all required items to continue the effective management of such cases that come to LUTH.

The management also added that efforts are also in top gear to complete the isolation facility in LUTH for management of any possible spillover from the Yaba Infectious Disease Hospital, IDH, if the surge in patients’ load continues.

In a related development, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has described as unfortunate the news of first COVID-19 death in Lagos.

The Commissioner who stated this on his twitter handle- @ProfAkinAbayomi said: “I regret to announce the first COVID-19 related death in Lagos State:

According to him, the deceased, 55 year-old Nigerian male lived in Holland and returned to Lagos two weeks ago but failed to provide full account of his travel history or medical circumstances to the attending doctors in keeping with global trend and to enable guided treatment for COVID-19 related vulnerability due to severe underlying ill health.

Abayomi the patient however demonstrated some signs of an upper respiratory chest infection and later tested positive for COVID-19 but died early hours of April 3rd, 2020 from a cardiac arrest.

“He had a kidney transplant seven years ago and also diabetic. May his soul rest in peace.”

