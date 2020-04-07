COVID-19 death: 12 LUTH staff under surveillance, 3 in isolation — CMAC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, CMAC, Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Prof, Wasiu Adeyemo on Tuesday, disclosed that 12 staff of the hospital were under surveillance and three on isolation following the death of a COVID-19 patient who hid his travel and medical history from the hospital last week.

Disclosing this to journalists shortly after a tour of the hospital’s isolation centre, the CMAC who said despite the fact that the patient hid his medical and travel history, none of the staff of the hospital was exposed unnecessarily.

“There is what we call universal precaution, no doctor or nurses will see patients without observing a high index of suspicion, especially, this period that we have COVID-19, it is assumed that every patient is a COVID-19 patient until proven otherwise so none of our doctors was unnecessarily exposed.

They applied a high index of suspicion, they used gloves and do exactly what they needed to do. But however, once the patient tested positive everybody will become worried. You need not get worried if you are not unnecessarily exposed and they were not.

“Despite that, we have identified about 12 of our staff, doctors, nurses, nursing assistant, security men and all of them are under surveillance and this is the fourth day they are doing well.

“There some who were very close to the patient, they are doctors and nurses it is only about three of them that are under isolation but as a precaution we needed to do that. We don’t expect any of them to test positive because they did what they were expected to do in such cases.

“Now, in our accident and emergency, nurses and doctors were mask and gloves and if there is any reasons to suspect COVID-19, they will call in the infectious disease experts in the hospital and they will take it up from there.”

