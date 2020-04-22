COVID-19: Days ahead’ll be difficult, Ikpeazu tells Abians

Kindly Share This Story:

UMUAHIA—Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu has told Abians that days ahead will be difficult as the state records two positive patients of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Addressing journalists in Government House Umuahia yesterday, Governor Ikpeazu, who announced closure of a private clinic where one of the index cases were initially treated, also calls for more courage and commitment in the hands of our front line officers and all citizens.

“The days ahead will be difficult and calls for more courage and commitment in the hands of our front line officers and all citizens.

”Government will continue to provide all the PPE required to protect our medical and paramedical personnel. We are sending a consignment of additional PPEs and other materials to support Federal Medical Centre, FMC, Umuahia.

“The private clinic where one of these patients was treated is hereby closed to the public until properly disinfected while all the doctors and nurses who attended to them still remain quarantined until the result of their tests is out,” he said.

READ ALSO:

Ikpeazu also stressed that all borders will remain locked, while encouraging citizens to always wear face masks and continue to practice social distancing.

“Government will insist that all borders shall remain locked till further notice.

”All our citizens should remember that wearing of face masks in Abia is compulsory.

”Government will encourage all citizens to continue to practice social distancing and strict rules of hand washing as well as use of sanitizers.”

He also said the government will embark on massive contact tracing of those that came in contact with the two index cases.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: