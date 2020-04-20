Breaking News
COVID-19: Dangote, Wigwe others step up efforts to free Nigeria

On 2:19 am
By Peter Egwuatu

A map of Nigeria

The private sector-led    Coalition Against Covid-19 (CACOVID-19) has stepped up its complementary efforts toward freeing the nation from    the coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chief Executive Officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation, ADF, Zouera Youssoufou disclosed this at the weekend in Lagos, saying “following the devastating impact of the pandemic and    the limited resources available to the government to tackle the    health crisis, the private sector in the Nigeria decided to come together and set up the    CACOVID-19 to      assist the government to fight the virus.”

The body, which is led by    Aliko Dangote, through the Aliko Dangote Foundation(ADF)    and Herbert Wigwe    of Access Bank, is    also backed by    Zenith Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) among others.

Speaking on the Coalition and its activities , Youssoufou,    said it is the brainchild of Dangote and Wigwe who had started their separate initiatives to fight the virus but decided to involve more corporate bodies and individuals who are willing to ensure the pandemic is stamped out of the country.
Youssoufou said: “ the past weeks, the coalition has been working on how to better support the government in many areas and    is working with the    Nigeria Centre for Disease Control(NCDC) on building of isolation centres.”

She added that CACOVID-19 has equally be working with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) of the federal government to ensure that the government is supported to fight the Covid-19.

She    said: “ various committees have been set up    for    better    synergy and operations in order to      ensure      that better results are achieved.    Youssoufou, who said PWC is offering the coalition project management expertise and    KPMG is offering audit services to      ensure    transparent execution of the project and judicious use of the funds being pooled together by    CACOVID-19.”

She said apart from    helping to build isolation centres across the country the coalition will also assist in the training of medical personnel for speedy    in are of testing and other actions, assuring that Nigerians would be getting regular update on coalition’s activities.

Also speaking, Amaechi Okobi of Access Bank noted that Nigeria is very lucky not have seen what happened in China, Italy, United States and other places. According him,” it is now that the country has to work and ensure the necessary efforts are made to prevent the situation from worsening, hence the CACOVID-19 is supporting the federal government to achieve this.

“We should help ourselves as quickly as possible and    be prepared and ready and let everybody to know that it is real. It involves everybody and it is a fight of our lives. So we must spread the news and tell people what to do and what not to do in the fight against this virus. The money is important and no other effort is too small to help fight this COVID-19.”

