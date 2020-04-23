COVID-19: CSO urges Buhari on regular broadcast to Nigerians

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

Following rising cases and deaths of Nigerians from the deadly Cornonavirus, COVID-19, a Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Concerned Nigerians, Thursday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari on the regular broadcast to Nigerians on situation report.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Convener, CN, Deji Adeyanju, while expressing worry over alleged silence by the President in the fight against the deadly virus.

The group also enjoined the President to show leadership in this trying time of national life that it would give hope to Nigerians because his words will boost the morale of frontline medical officers including Nigerians in general.

READ ALSO: NHRC partners CSOs on online platform for reporting rights violations

The statement reads in part, “The President needs to show leadership. Every day we watch the American President, Donald Trump addressing Americans and meeting with his cabinet on efforts being made to curtail the virus from spreading. Addressing Nigerians every two-week by President Muhammadu Buhari in such a time like this is totally unacceptable.”

The group also called on the President to move faster to contain the rampaging virus in the country following the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari, last week Friday as a result of being infected with the virus.

The group said it has become imperative for the Federal Executive Council, FEC, to hold its meetings, which the President should not hesitate to convey frontally via through Skype, teleconferencing or physically, because of the level of infection and death from the virus at the moment in the country in order to see how the virus could be tackled frontally with all resources.

The statement also queried why 36 State Governors should declare a nationwide lockdown of the country to fight the pandemic instead of the President according to the 1999 Constitution because it is the duty of the President to do that.

The group also expressed concern over the number of cases in Kano State recently including deaths asked, “I am also tempted to ask, where are all the testing kits and equipment donated by a Chinese billionaire, Jack ma?

“Why is Kano complaining of not having enough testing kits? And why are we not investigating the alleged mysterious deaths and secret burials happening in Kano?”

“According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria has so far recorded 873 confirmed cases, with 197 being discharged and 28 deaths including the President’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.”

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: