Covid-19: CRSG begins disbursement of over N239million to 11,995 poor, vulnerable households

By Emma Una

THE Cross River State Government on Tuesday started the disbursement of N239,900,000, two hundred and thirty-nine million, nine hundred thousand Naira to eleven thousand, nine hundred and ninety-five poor and vulnerable households in the state.

The sum which is from the Federal Government is sequel to the announcement by President Muhammadu Buhari, a week ago that each poor and vulnerable household captured in its Conditional Cash Transfer, CCT, register be paid the sum of twenty thousand naira each to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Also, through the Special Top-Up Intervention Program, pregnant women, lactating mothers and mothers with children under-5 will receive #40,000, forty thousand naira, as a double of the N20,000 twenty thousand naira, accrued to them for an improved livelihood and general well-being.”

The Commissioner for Humanity and Social Welfare, Hon. Blessing Egbara, said a total of eleven thousand, nine hundred and ninety five beneficiary households across the State were mined by the Ministry of Humanity and Social Welfare from the World Bank Social Register domiciled in the Ministry of International Development Cooperation.

While Hon. Asuquo Ekpenyong Jnr., Commissioner For Finance and Secretary of the CRS COVID-19 Task Force, asserted that the State Government is following up the CCT disbursement with food items to further cushion the effect of the COVID-19 precautionary measures taken across the State.

Dr Inyang Asibong the Commissioner for International Development said five hundred and ninety six households in Odukpani Local Government Area will be benefits from the fund.

VANGUARD

