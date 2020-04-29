COVID-19: Cross River should be commended not accused, castigated — Dr Edu

Kindly Share This Story:

It’s not a must to record a case

We received only 50 sample collection kits from FG

The pressure for C’River to record a case, getting out of hands

Any NCDC official coming to C’River must be tested, quarantined for 14days

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

The Cross River Commissioner for Health,Dr Beta Edu on Wednesday asserted that the state should be commended and not castigated or accused for not recording any COVID-19 case till date.

Dr Edu made the assertion while briefing journalists on Wednesday on the journey so far adding that Cross River started her campaign long before any case was recorded in Africa and Nigeria.

She also said it was really unfortunate that the state was been “pressured into” recording a case of the pandemic by all means neccesary.

The Commissioner further hinted that some persons in the state received text message asking them to claim to be C0VID-19 infected and also call the NCDC just for the state to record a case.

Her words :” It is not compulsory or a must that Cross River must record a COVID-19 case ,the pressure for us to have a case is really getting out of hands.

“We only received 50 sample collection kits from the Federal government to use for a population of about 4.5million people ,yet we have been able to use the highest index in testing all suspected case.

“People have come forward with text messages they received asking them to claim that they are COVID-19 positive and they will be paid for that.

“Every state in Nigeria must not have it,Cross River is peculiar we started campaign and regular sensitisation early even before any case was recorded in Africa and Nigeria .We sensitized our people about Lassa fever and COVID-19 as early as January.

“We started the no mask no mask that has now been adopted nationally ,we started our emergency response before any other state ,we closed our international borders before any other started and we also started screening visitors at our airports on time.

” Lesotho is in Southern Africa surrounded by countries with cases yet they have not recorded any one case ,Czech is in Europe yet their story is different ,why is Cross River being criticized and castigated.

“Instead of so much castigation we should be approached by the government to understand what we are doing differently and our modus operandi and what we are doing differently.

“Let it also be on record that any NCDC official coming to Cross River must be tested and quarantined for 14days before they are allowed entry because everyone is a suspect ,” she said.

