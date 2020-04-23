Kindly Share This Story:

…Calls for intelligence lockdown over compulsory lockdown

The Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank has called for a change in strategy in enforcing lockdown compliance, stating that compulsory lockdown is not working.

The Think Tank also said that the role of the security agencies that have reportedly killed 25 persons during lockdown should be reviewed.

In a statement signed by the Chairman and Vice-chairman, Atedo Peterside and Abubakar Mohammed advised that the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and other stakeholders to also evaluate the effectiveness of Compulsory Lockdowns (in our bid to manage the pandemic) as well as the unintended consequences which they continue to generate.

“Since the commencement of the Compulsory Lockdowns in Lagos & Ogun States plus Abuja/FCT more than 3 weeks ago and now extended to all the States of the Federation, the number of people being infected has climbed steadily (as expected)and the spread to various parts of the country has continued apace. To date, 28 persons are confirmed as having died on account of COVID-19.

“Meanwhile 25 Nigerians appear to have been killed by the security agencies in their bid to enforce various compulsory lockdown measures. A situation where Nigerians are being killed daily by law enforcement agencies at almost the same pace as the Coronavirus kills them is totally unacceptable.

“It is time to review the strategy, as it is clear that Compulsory Lockdowns (as implemented by our own security agencies) are not working. Food has become a lot more expensive in various urban centres,as transportation costs havesoared due torising security obstacles, arbitrary closure of inter-state borders and other supply chain disruptions.

“Restricted market daysand curfews often result in needless overcrowding thereby negating adherence to Social Distancing. There has also been a rise in protests and mob action. The longer the Compulsory Lockdowns continue, the higher the risk of a breakdown in law and order, despite the best efforts of Government and other well-meaning Nigerians in distributing food and money to those in need, the statement reads.

It also added that “We believe there is a need to change direction from a Compulsory Lockdown to an Intelligent Lockdown (as practiced by a few countries) which largely thrives on voluntary actions by an informed populace.

“The original expected benefit of the Compulsory Lockdowns was to buy some time so that public enlightenment and awareness campaigns could educate the populace whilst also helping to popularize self-quarantine.

“These awareness campaigns and self-quarantine measures have helped and they should continue.

“To implement an Intelligent Lockdown, the Anap COVID-19 Think Tankenvisages that most economic activities should be allowed to resume cautiously. In addition, we make the following specific recommendations:

“1. End Compulsory Lockdowns and intensify public enlightenment and awareness of the importance of behavioural changes i.e. Social Distancing in public and in public transportation (with rules that prevent overcrowding), wearing masks, improve sanitation and provision of water in public places to facilitate washing of hands.

“We urge the 3-tiers of Government, NGOs, and the Private Sector to distribute to all citizens reusable/washable masks and ensure that security and healthcare professionals have the right Personal Protective Equipment for their roles.

“2. The suspension of large public, social and religious gatherings should continue until further notice and schools should remain closed. Those who can, should work from home.

‘3. The Federal Government should make arrangements for Nigerians trapped abroad to return home.

“What Nigeria needs now is movement towards an Intelligent and Sustainable Lockdown which is based largely around voluntary compliance. The more Nigerians understand, the more they can self-regulate.”

