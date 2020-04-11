COVID-19: Come back stronger — Davido tells Chioma

By Sylvester Kwentua
OBO crooner and one of Nigerian’s finest musicians, David Adeleke famously known as Davido by music lovers, has sent a get-well-soon message to his wife.
He told her “come back stronger”, posting a picture of himself and the mother of his son on his official Instagram page, adding, “I miss this day, come back stronger”.
Chioma, who has a child for the artist, tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus recently, a news that has left Davido unhappy ever since.