COVID-19: Come back stronger — Davido tells Chioma

On 1:54 am
Davido

By Sylvester Kwentua

OBO crooner and one of Nigerian’s finest musicians, David Adeleke famously known as Davido by music lovers, has sent a get-well-soon message to his wife.

He told her “come back stronger”, posting a picture of himself and the mother of his son on his official Instagram page, adding, “I miss this day, come back stronger”.

Chioma, who has a child for the artist, tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus recently, a news that has left Davido unhappy ever since.

VANGUARD

