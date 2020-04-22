COVID-19: Cloud Energy donates hybrid solar systems to LASG

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu

Renewable energy provider, Cloud Energy, has donated 100 Solar Home Systems, Sunboxes and a hybrid Solar System to Lagos State Government in support of its COVID-19 efforts. The donation was made to the office of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr. Salamm Olufemi Taiwo.

Commissioner, Ministry for Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Olalere Odusote and the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Abdul-Ahmed Mustapha, were among other key officials of the state government that received the donation.

Making the donation, the MD/CEO, Cloud Energy, Theophilus Nweke, said the Lagos State Government has so far taken a single-minded approach and pro-active management of the challenges arising from the Corona Virus Pandemic and therefore deserved the support of meaningful Lagosians and corporate organizations in the state.

He said: “This donation of One Hundred Sunboxes (Solar Home Systems) and Solar System to hospitals is intended to give more strength to the State’s efforts to contain the Pandemic through the provision of light, information and entertainment to the Isolation Centers, This is partly in response to the World Health Organization’s assertion that information and publicity are central to the containment of COVID-19”.

He said the equipment can be charged by Solar, and each comes standard with 3 bulbs, a solar panel, a radio, multiple headed phone charging cable, MP3 and an optional fan. The greatest appeal of the Sunbox is its multi-functional nature. It has often been used to light up homes and offices, information and entertainment from the Radio and MP3, walkways lighting and even security post lighting

In response, the Commissioner, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Engr. Odusote noted that “key to the efforts on the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic is providing lighting and information to the people, especially those in the more remote areas of the state”.

He added: “ It’s left for us to ensure that they (dwellers in remote areas) are comfortable and that they watch us on TV, listen to radio and are adequately informed on COVID-19”.

He commended Cloud Energy for the donation, and assured that the Sunboxes would be deployed to select communities in the State while the Solar System will be deployed to a select hospital in the remote areas to provide electricity in support of the government efforts to rid the State of Covid19.

