BY Victoria Ojeme

The Minister in charge of First Baptist Church, Gwagwalada Abuja, Reverend Deji Oyelami has called on Christians to use the occasion of Easter to seek divine intervention in the fight against COVID-19 in the country.

Reverend Deji Oyelami made the call while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on the significance of Easter.

The Clergyman who described this year’s Easter as a period for sober reflection said fervent prayers, faith and obedience to the word of God remained the only way out of the present pandemic confronting the global community.

According to him, the power of resurrection of Jesus Christ is enough to overcome any challenges facing humanity and nations of the world. “I expect Christians at this trying period to embrace the provision that the Lord has made to reconcile men to Himself and should not be taken for granted because cross is power itself”.

He also adminished Christians to continue to obey government’s directive towards combating Corona virus in the country.

Reverend Deji Oyelami also stressed the need for governments at all levels to put in place necessary palliative modalities that would cushion the effects of the present situation facing all Nigerians.

While urging wealthy Nigerians most especially Christians to remember the needy and the less privileged at a time like this, Reverend Deji Oyelami stressed the need for all Nigerians not to entertain fear as God is capable of solving the problem of COVID-19.

“We should trust and depend on Jesus Christ whose no stone could stop from been resurrected and the one who rolled away the stone from the entrance of the tomb of Jesus is also capable of rolling away corona virus in the entire world”.

