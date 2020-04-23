COVID-19: Chinese community donates relief items as palliatives to LASG

Kindly Share This Story:

In an effort to support the Lagos State Government, The Chinese Community in Lagos donated 300bags of rice, 500cartons of noodles, 3 million naira worth of Spaghetti and also a cheque of 10 million naira to Lagos State.

Last week, The community donated medical equipment worth 175 million naira and also a cheque of 35 million naira to the state government.

On behalf of the Chairman Mr. Chan Kuan, the Charity Foundation of Overseas Chinese Service Association in Lagos had contributed 10 million naira coupled with the food items provided by the Chinese community, the Chairman of the China Industrial & Commercial Entreprises Association, Mr. Eric Ni mentioned, ” this palliative measure is to show the love and care, most importantly symbolises that we value and cherish the relationship between China and Nigeria, by assisting the people of Lagos at this period of Lockdown.”

Also speaking at the event, Mrs. Loi Eng Koon, director at the Overseas Chinese Association in Nigeria said, “Covid-19 virus has no border and the effect is on the whole world, China and Nigeria are one, one people, one nation, whatever we can do, we would like to assist, as I said this is not the end, we will still continue to support, and never give up fighting we should not relent to fight Covid-19 out, let’s fight it together “.

Receiving the items on behalf of the state government, the Chief of Staff to the governor of Lagos state, Mr. Tayo Ayinde, thank the Chinese community in Lagos for their support in providing palliatives to people of the state.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: