COVID-19: Cases rising at pace health workers can control — Abayomi

Kindly Share This Story:

Says State now battling local transmission, still tracing 2,293

Adds, many emergency calls are hoax

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, on Monday, said although cases of coronavirus diseases were rising in the state, it was still within the pace health workers can control even as he disclosed that no fewer than 2,293 persons are being traced in Lagos.

Giving an update on the disease at a press conference, Abayomi further disclosed that currently, the response team is seeing more of local transmission of COVID-19 cases since the border has been closed.

According to him, 352 contacts have completed their 14-days isolation period and exited the list of people under isolation.

“We have 2,645 passengers of interest that we are tracing, 352 of them have completed their 14-days isolation and we are still following up 2,293. In the next few days, most of this will exit their 14 days isolation.

“These are passengers that have flown into Lagos on a flight where we have identified a confirm COVID-19 patient. The risk is that being on that flight with a confirmed case, they have been exposed and there is a possibility that they will manifest with COVID-19.”

The Commissioner further noted that many people calling the dedicated call lines for COVID-19 were not serious callers. “Eighty per cent of the calls we receive on our hotline (08000CORONA) are hoax calls; people calling in to test the numbers, to make pranks with aggressive language. These calls are blocking out call centre lines and unfortunately making it difficult for the people that really need help to get through.

He hinted that the number of cases without a travel history has increased from 80 per cent and that demonstrates that there is more local transmission going on.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: