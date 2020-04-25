COVID-19 cases rise to 28,000 in Africa — WHO

Kindly Share This Story:

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, said on Saturday the number of COVID-19 cases on the continent has increased to 28,000.

The UN’s health agency gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Saturday.

It said: “Over 28,000 COVID-19 cases reported on the African continent – with over 8,000 associated recoveries and 1,300 deaths recorded.”

The WHO African Region COVID-19 dashboard showed that in sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa suffered the most severe outbreak, while Cameroon and Ghana had more than 2, 500 confirmed cases.

The figures on the dashboard showed that South Africa, Algeria, and Cameroon had continued to top the list of countries with the highest reported cases.

It showed that South Africa had 4, 220 cases and 79 deaths followed by Algeria with 3, 127 cases and 415 deaths, while Cameroon had 1,403 confirmed cases with 49 deaths.

According to WHO, South Sudan, Sao Tome, and Principe, Mauritania and are countries with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It showed that South Sudan had the lowest confirmed cases of five with zero death.

Mauritania was the second country with the lowest confirmed cases of seven and one death.

Sao Tome and Principe, the third country with the lowest cases, has eight confirmed cases with zero death.

Also, the dashboard showed that Nigeria was number five among the countries with the highest cases with 1, 095, and 32 deaths. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: