COVID-19 cases in Africa rise to 34, 000 – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says the number of reported COVID-19 cases in the WHO African Region has increased from 33, 000 to over 34, 000 in the past 24 hours.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo gave the update on its official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Wednesday.

“There are 34, 610 COVID-19 cases reported on the African continent – with over 11, 180 associated recoveries and 1, 517 deaths recorded in the 52 countries,” it said.

The WHO African Region COVID-19 dashboard showed that in sub-Saharan Africa, South Africa suffered the most severe outbreak, while Cameroon and Ghana had more than 3, 300 confirmed cases.

The figures on the dashboard showed that South Africa, Algeria and Cameroon had continued to top the list of countries with the highest reported cases.

It showed that South Africa had 4, 996 cases and 93 deaths followed by Algeria with 3, 649 cases and 437 deaths, while Cameroon had 1,705 confirmed cases with 58 deaths.

According to the dashboard, Mauritania, Gambia, and Sao Tome and Principe are countries with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It showed Mauritania that had the lowest confirmed cases of seven reported with one death.

Gambia, the dashboard showed, was the second country with the lowest confirmed cases with 10 reported cases and one death.

Sao Tome and Principe, the third country with the lowest cases, had recorded 11 confirmed cases with zero death.

Also, the dashboard showed that Nigeria was number five among the countries with the highest cases with 1, 337 confirmed cases and 40 deaths.

Giving an update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) says with 195 new cases confirmed as at 11:50 p.m on 28th of April, 2020, Nigeria now has 1,532 confirmed cases with 44 deaths and 225 recoveries.

