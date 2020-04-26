Covid-19 case not staff of FMC Owerri – Resident Doctors

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The President of the Association of Resident Doctors, ARD, Jude Ogu has said that the first case of Covid-19 in Imo, was not a staff of the Federal Medical Center, FMC, in Owerri.

In a statement to newsmen in Owerri, Ogu also said that the person was only transferred to isolation centre in the Federal Medical Centre in Owerri, to be managed according to the guidelines of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, NCDC.

According to him, “In the earlier hours of today, we were informed by credible sources that there is a confirmed case of Covid-19 infection in Imo State and we have confirmed this to be true.

“The index case, who is neither a patient nor a member of staff of the hospital, was confirmed positive following standard testing by NCDC officials in the state and has been transferred to FMC Owerri isolation/Holding Centre for monitoring and necessary management protocol.

“It is important that members are in the know of this development to reinvigorate our exercise of caution as we carry out our essential duties in the hospital.”

He added: “While we await official announcement by relevant authorities on this development, members are advised to reinforce their guard and maintain universal precautions as prescribed in the WHO IPC guidelines. These are no times for panic or unnecessary acts of heroism.

“Let us continue to adhere to the basic ground rules of avoiding unnecessary movements within the hospital, avoidance of physical contacts as much as possible while keeping to social distancing, regular hand washing and the use of face masks within the hospital environment.

“We shall continue to monitor the situation and keep you posted as events unfold in the coming days.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: