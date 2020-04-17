Kindly Share This Story:

THERE are indications that the effort of the Lagos State Government to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19 may not be fully realized, as carnal connecting Amukoko, Ojo Road, Ajegunle and others have been abandoned for flood to ravage communities.

Recall that there were reports last year on how residents had fled their homes which destroyed properties, livelihood at these environs.

Investigation revealed that the progress of dredging the carnal kicked off in the fourth quarter of last year in some areas, but was later abandoned after four years of neglect.

When our correspondent visited these areas, the neglect has made available the construction of illegal structures on the ‘Right of Way’ to include, churches, mosques, hotels and other businesses occupying these supposedly restricted demarcations placed by Lagos state.

Also, an investigation revealed that with the absence of adequate monitoring by the local government council, these areas had resulted in dumping of refuses and faeces (due to the absence of toilet) inside the drainage system leading to the carnal.

Speaking to our correspondent, residents accused the state of neglect for too long, adding they are only fed crumbs.

A businessman at Mosafejo, who identified himself as Alhaji Ibrahim, said the raining season has become a thing of fear for the last five years. “I have lived in this area for the past 20 years and have not been afraid of rain not until the past five years.

“Before now, the past government of Lagos state has always made sure that every half of the year or sometimes yearly, the carnal is cleared to avoid flood during the raining season.

“But unfortunately, this just turned around during that of the last administration in Lagos.”

For Mrs. Joy Okoye, a trader at Alaba–Oro, who expresses great dismay said “We don’t get excited whenever the approaching April to December. At the moment skeletal trading is ongoing but for how long when it starts raining.

“From the look of things there would be an early downpour and we are been asked to observed the lockdown to address the coronavirus pandemic which is increasing daily. I am afraid that if such is recorded in these areas Lagos state will be finished and overwhelmed because the streets would be filled with temporarily homeless ‘Lagosians’.”

Also, a Cleric at Ishaja close, Pst. Joseph explained that churches are not exempted from the threat of flood, as the auditorium is covered with water whenever it rained.

“I can boldly tell you that churches and some residents have purchased pumping machines as backups when the flood comes, but the destruction of properties and equipment cannot be overemphasized. Residents have fled these areas and structures are abandoned to the fear of flood whenever it rained.

“Notwithstanding, the situation was not like this five years ago because there was consistency in the dredging of the carnal. However, that cannot be said now as the roads are been flooded whenever it rains because the carnal is full.

“If you take a close look at the carnal, you would see people walking through to Jinadu Street (Ojo road). How is it that a carnal has now turned to dry land for people to walkthrough? That is simply to tell the magnitude of how bad it is.

“We have written to the local government council countless times but it seemed to have fallen on deaf ears. We urged for urgency to be given to this matter to avert a folly situation that cannot be contained.”

Also, in what seems to be rhetoric, Vanguard gathered that illegal structures which houses thugs continue to gain ground, thereby making it difficult for residents to carry out their daily activities.

Hotels, as well as businesses, have occupied the restricted areas, constructing structures that obstruct the success of any operations intended to be carried out on the area.

We call on the Governor of Lagos state, Sanwo Olu and the local government council to take action as well as ensuring toilets at been built to avoid these crises.

