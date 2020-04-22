Kindly Share This Story:

The Cross River Government has solicited assistance from philanthropists and corporate organisations towards curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Tina Agbor, Chairperson, Cross River Fund Raising Committee for COVID-19, made the appeal during a news conference on Wednesday in Calabar.

She said the fall in the price of crude oil has placed a huge burden on the state government in meeting its various funding challenges including the emergency posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Agbor, who is also the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said that the decision to seek support was necessitated by this situation and need to put measures in place to curb the spread of the virus into the state.

“It is on this premise that the Fund Raising and Resource Mobilisation Committed for COVID-19, appeals to our ever-responsive conglomerates, business partners, distinguished sons and daughters, parliamentarians, financial institutions and Foreign Missions in the state to arise and support efforts at keeping the state safe.

“We require funds to urgently equip the three Isolation Centres, procure ambulances and other ancillary equipment for the centre’s support, production and distribution of face masks to all nooks and crannies of the state.

“Others include provision of social support through conditional cash transfer and food palliatives to identified core poor in the state and to properly man the porous borders to prevent illegal entry and proliferation of the disease,” she said.

Agbor said that at present, the greatest challenge of the state was the trans-border entry, adding that the government was determined to upscale strict monitoring of the state’s borders.

She however added that support could come in the form of cash or necessary equipment, but explained that for the donation of hospital equipment, all donors should seek clarification from the committee on proper specifications.

