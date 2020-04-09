COVID-19: Businesses in Nigeria to get free job listing on Jobberman

Kindly Share This Story:

Since the outbreak of coronavirus across the world and most especially in Nigeria, companies have been forced to adjust and adapt to new changes to survive the pandemic. Leading talent recruitment agency, Jobberman announced on April 7th, 2020, that the Job Listing option on its platform will be available free of charge for the next three months to businesses of all sizes and industries during the period of the pandemic with the launch of its campaign titled, #UnityInAdversity.

“These are challenging times for everyone and there’s a lot of uncertainty right now,” stated Hilda Kragha, Jobberman CEO. “But we want employers to know that they don’t have to do it alone. Our customers and the economy that we currently operate in, face an unprecedented challenge with COVID-19 and we have a duty to our country and our customers to help their businesses run. Our absolute priority is to be a reliable partner and maintain a strong relationship with our customers. Now more than ever, employers hiring need the right hire and Jobberman will be the beacon of hope and support. We were here for our customers in the last 10 years and will be here in the next 10 years.”

Organizations across Nigeria are doing their best to support the country during this pandemic – from donating hand sanitizers, masks and fund relief to the government, Nigerians have shown unity in adversity and participated to stop the spread of the virus in Nigeria. This campaign is in line with Jobberman’s commitment to support business continuity and ease the burden of organizations encountering strain and deficit in this unprecedented time. The free job listing will be available to businesses for the next three months, between April 7, 2020, and June 7 2020, and it gives employers access to the largest pool of qualified candidates in Nigeria.

In addition to this, Jobberman will be offering discounts on its premium products, for organizations in special need and targeted discounts for clients in the healthcare and critical sectors.

The offer is live and can be assessed on https://bit.ly/jobbermanunityinadversity

About Jobberman

Jobberman was established in Nigeria in 2009 and wants to transform productivity in West Africa. The vision of Jobberman is to be Nigeria’s most user-centric and transparent career ecosystem, where we connect the right candidates with the right opportunities. We use a bespoke mix of human and automated solutions to match employers with the best candidates, so they can hire the right fit, faster. We are there for our users, every step of the way.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: