COVID – 19: Burna Boy joins Oprah Winfrey, Stevie Wonder, others in global broadcast special

International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, yesterday, announced an expanded list of artists that will appear in the One World: Together At Home global broadcast special, being held in support of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The newly announced artists include  Alicia Keys, Amy Poehler, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Celine Dion, Ellen DeGeneres, Jennifer Lopez, LL COOL J, Lupita Nyong’o, Matthew McConaughey, Oprah Winfrey, Pharrell Williams, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift,  Usher and Victoria Beckham.

Curated in collaboration with  Lady Gaga, the artists announced join a lineup of entertainers who were unveiled last week that include  Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan  and  Stevie Wonder.

Leading up to the global broadcast special, there will be a six hour streamed event, curated from around the world, to support brave healthcare workers doing life-saving work on the front lines. The  One World: Together At Home  streamed event will reach millions around the world digitally, and will include performances and appearances.

“We are grateful to the private sector who have listened to the public’s call for action and come together to support the global response to COVID-19. This pandemic is too large for governments to tackle alone,” said  Hugh Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Global Citizen.

Last month in response to the global pandemic,  Global Citizen  launched an urgent campaign in support of the  COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.  Calling on individuals to take action and asking world leaders and corporations to support the response with sufficient resources, Global Citizens, from over 150 countries around the world,  has  taken hundreds of thousands of actions in support of the response fund. For information about how to tune in and take action, visit  globalcitizen.org/togetherathome.

