COVID-19: Buhari, Osinbajo meet on Economic stimulus

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari and the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Friday met to consider more economic stimulus measures towards cushioning the effect of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic on the poor and the vulnerable in the country.

Prof. Osinbajo disclosed this while speaking to the National Television Authority, NTA, after meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also read:

The Vice President, who is chairman of the high powered economic sustainability committee constituted by the President as part of the national response strategy towards alleviating the suffering of Nigerians as the country battles the COVID -19 pandemic said that the meeting was centred on ways to cushion the harsh effects of the ravaging Coronavirus on the poor.

Osinbajo said that he compared notes with the President on what more could be done for the poor in the face of the stringent measures put in place by the government to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

According to him, discussions at the meeting dwelt on how to resolve some of the very pressing issues around CoVID -19, particularly on the economy.

He said that full reports on the Economic Sustainability committee containing thoughts and ideas of members on the best way forward for Nigeria will soon be submitted to the President

He said, “I came to brief Mr President, as usual, the regular briefing I give. Sometimes I come physically as you see me today, other times I brief him on the phone or by the conference.

What we are concerned about is how to ensure that the economy remains stable, jobs are protected if possible more jobs are created. The President has expressed very much concern about the problems that may be associated with the lockdown. Many of our people work for a daily wage, they have to go out for work every day

“So we have to think about how we give them some succour during the period when they are not able to work. So, some of these are the issues Mr President wanted me to discuss fully with him.,”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: