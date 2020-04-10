COVID-19: Buhari meets with SGF – led PTF in Aso Rock 

He expressed the belief that Nigeria would come out of the situation stronger and as quickly as possible

The PTF Chairman, Mustapha said that the committee was at the State House to brief the President on the progress so far made in containing the ravaging virus and to avail him with the details of the work being done in line with its mandate towards containing the pandemic in Nigeria.

The SGF said that the task force provided the President with the basic facts on the ground as well as options that would guide him in deciding whether or not the cessation of all movements in parts of the country should be extended.

Speaking with journalists after the meeting, Mr. Mustapha, said the visit was meant to update the President on the progress of the nation in its fight against the COVID-19.

According to him, “It is important that we keep the President abreast of the work of the Presidential Task Force. We felt that at this critical moment we needed to come and give him an update and acquaint him with the details of what we have been doing and the successes that have been recorded in trying as much as possible to flatten the curve and aggressively dealing with the issue of our response to COVID-19

“He is very satisfied, as a matter of fact, he wished us well and spoke openly as a father would, about his compassion for the work that we are doing and the fact that he keeps seeing us going up and down, engaging with the public, engaging with the media, engaging with the critical stakeholders.

“He is quite satisfied with what we are doing and also wished us well and prayed for us that we come out of this strong.”

When asked about the President’s response and message, he said “he appealed to the Nigerian public for patience, understanding, that we are dealing with an uncommon enemy, one that we can’t see, we can’t predict, all over the world.

” It’s novel Coronavirus, which means it’s new, it’s characteristics are unknown, people are just trying to define it and find ways around it.

“His strong appeal is that as much as possible, we should encourage people to observe the basic instructions that had been issued, in terms of keeping social distancing, washing of hands, maintaining cleanliness and staying at home, which is very critical and scientifically it’s been proven that staying at home can prevent the spread with about 45%. He added that if we ensure to maintain these basic things, we’ll be able to achieve the desired goal

“He also spoke about his desire to see this thing is over as soon as possible so that our farmers can go back to till the land because the cropping season is approaching very fast. He said the strength of a nation is the ability to feed itself. If we can pray that this thing is over as quickly as possible, our farmers can go back to farm. We’ll provide them with farming inputs.”

The SGF disclosed that he was accompanied by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, and the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu.