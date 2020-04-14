COVID-19: Buhari meets NASS leadership in Abuja

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday met with the leadership of the National Assembly (NASS) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

However, the agenda of the meeting between the President and the NASS leadership has not been made public.

The meeting was attended by Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and other principal officers of the NASS.

The meeting which was at the instance of the NASS leadership is expected to focus on national issues including the efforts of the Federal and state governments as well as stakeholders towards curbing the spread of Coronavirus across the country.

The President had earlier met with some ministers who briefed him on the activities of their respective ministries. (NAN)

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: