COVID-19: Buhari lauds EU for providing N21bn grant to Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday commended the European Union for providing a N21 billion (€50 million) grant to support Nigeria’s efforts at controlling the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The President made the commendation when he received the EU delegation led by Mr. Ketil Karlsen, at the State House, Abuja.

He said the donation would go a long way in supporting Nigeria’s efforts at controlling and containing the virus to prevent community spread.

“The money will also assist our efforts to revitalise the national health care systems,” Buhari said.

He also expressed Nigeria’s sincere condolences to the government and people of EU-member countries and families who lost their loved ones as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘‘Our thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends, and communities impacted. We are confident from history that the resilience of Europe and our global collective will enable us to emerge stronger from this tragedy.

‘‘Although the EU is facing significant challenges due to this pandemic, I am indeed touched and grateful that the EU still had the vision and foresight to remember its friends, partners and allies across the world,’’ the President added.

He also lauded the EU on the recent launch of the “Team Europe” package to support countries in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences.

According to him, the intervention, which is a collaboration between EU, its member states, and financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, will go a long way in ensuring that the impact of the pandemic is controlled and contained.

“‘Indeed, this brotherly support will save millions of lives. Nigeria, Africa and many beneficiary countries across the world will remain grateful for generations to come,’’ he concluded. (NAN)

Vanguard

