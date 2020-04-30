Covid 19: Bowen University tasks government on post coronavirus fallout

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

THE Vice Chancellor of Bowen University, Iwo, Osun State, Prof. Joshua Ogunwole, has urged governments at different levels to prepare for the aftermath of coronavirus as he opined that life would not remain the same afterward.

While alerting the government of the effect of the pandemic on the economy, he charged the people to brace up for the challenges post COVID-19 will pose for the society, especially in the area of human relation.

Ogunwole who disclosed to this while donating relief materials to the people of Iwo and Oluponna to cushion the effect of lockdown on the vulnerable residents of the towns, said the world would not remain the same as global economy would rely more on virtual interaction, hence, the masses must be prepared for the new reality.

While noting that the school’s gesture was to support government’s efforts in alleviating the sufferings of people at home as a result of the lockdown directive, he said: “We need to start thinking of what to do after COVID-19. No doubt, coronavirus has affected many, this is an indication that the county cannot remain the same, the entire world will depend more on virtual interaction and a new method of doing business and meetings will evolve.” He cited religious organisations who now conduct their services through the digital system unlike before and pleaded with the government at all levels to avoid community transmission of the pandemic virus.

“As a Christian University, we are our brothers’ keepers this is why we are out to give this welfare package to the people not minding their religious inclinations. We have invited the leaders of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, and leaders of the Islamic Society of Nigeria; representatives of the development unions of the towns, and other classified groups for the welfare package which is meant for the vulnerable under their umbrellas”.

While also responding to questions on whether the school would be affected with the holiday, he said the institution is technology-driven and has been teaching their students through e-learning facilities.

“We are not in any way affected, before the advent of the pandemic virus, Bowen University has been a technological based institution, we have been teaching our students with our smart school hub, video teaching, animation especially with our colleagues in Australia, Italy and others”.

