COVID-19: BoT backs NWC’s suspension of PDP congresses

…Chides Nasarawa chapter on the suspension of members

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Board of Trustees, BoT, of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday, threw its weight of support behind the party’s leadership to suspend congresses owing to the outbreak of the Coronavirus disease across the country.

Chairman of the Board, Senator Walid Jibrin stated this in a statement made available to journalists on Abuja on Friday. According to the ex-lawmaker, the Prince Uche Secondus-led executive did the right thing by heeding the government’s directive to Nigerians to work from home until sufficient improvement is made to curtail the spread of the virus.

He took a swipe at the Nasarawa state chapter of the party should be involved in court cases and suspending members at a time it ought to join the national leadership and other well-meaning Nigerians in helping the government to win the fight against COVID-19

The statement read: “In respect of our PDP National Working Committee’s decision to halt all-party congresses and meetings due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in Nigeria in line with the directives of the government, health authorities, religious and traditional leaders, I see no any reason some of our party leaders in Nasarawa state should embark on court cases and suspensions of some party members.

“Even mosques and churches are closed for worship due to the problem of COVID-19 affecting Nigeria resulting also to total lockdown in many states. There is, therefore, no need for our party in Nasarawa state to be involved in court cases against party members. Being the highest political leader in Nasarawa state and Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, I want to assure all party members in the state that the leaders and elders are seriously handling the issue in serious consultations with The NWC.

While assuring the party of hitch-free congress in the state, Senator Jibrin called for the immediate withdrawal of all pending court cases in the interest of the party,

Vanguard

